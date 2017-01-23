Minister warns EU may lose its power if it fails to build relations with Russia

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The European Union will lose positions on the international scene, if it fails to build mutually advantageous relations with Moscow, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"As the new US administration takes office, there is a possibility to look at things from the other side," he said.

"If the United States starts building international relations on a bilateral basis, if China strengthens while the European Union fails to build constructive relations with Russia amid this background, then the EU will lose its positions on the international scene," the Hungarian foreign minister said.

"A [potential] conflict between Russia and the European Union will have extremely grave consequences for Hungary," Szijjarto said.

"In world history, Central Europe has always been in the worst position and that is why it is important for us that the West and the East should cooperate positively, culturally and pragmatically," the Hungarian foreign minister said.