Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov slams EU policy towards Russia as 'shortsighted'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 17, 13:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Russian top diplomat says the European Union continues to be guided by the 'shortsighted and flawed logic' forcing all partners to choose between Moscow and Brussels
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The European Union continues to be guided by the shortsighted and flawed logic in its relations with Russia forcing all partners to choose between Moscow and Brussels, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at his annual news conference on Tuesday.

Read also
Lavrov notes Moscow is aware of EU’s guide on statements concerning Russia

When asked about cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the European Union, Lavrov recalled that in November 2015 the Eurasian Economic Commission sent a proposal to Brussels to establish contacts with the EU. However, there has been no reply from Brussels.

"We receive information through different channels, which suggests that the European Union does not consider the Eurasian economic integration association full-fledged seeing it as ideology-driven and dictated by Russia’s desire to gain a sphere of influence," the minister noted. According to Lavrov, many contemporary politicians do not want to the EAEU to be a success. He cited the situation with Serbia, which wants to negotiate with the EAEU, as an example. "Special Adviser (to EU Foreign Policy Chief) Federica Mogherini, Nathalie Tocci, said that Serbia’s relations with Russia were a major challenge for Serbia in terms of compliance with the EU’s foreign policy," Russia’s top diplomat noted.

"This shows that nothing has changed over the past 12 years or even more when Brussels believed any partner in Europe had to make a choice between Europe and Russia. Unfortunately, this flawed and shortsighted logic continues to dominate to date," Lavrov said.

Read also

Lavrov: Analysis of Europe’s military potentials bound to dispel Russian threat myth
Lavrov explains causes of refugee crisis in Europe
Lavrov says Europe is trying to "cut" relations with Russia under US pressure
Lavrov says EU starts understanding importance of dialog with Russia
Countering terrorism in Europe has become absolute priority — Lavrov

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov believes US wanted to use IS, Jabhat al-Nusra to overthrow Assad
2
Putin accuses outgoing US administration of attempting to undermine Trump’s legitimacy
3
S-400 air defense missile regiment to assume combat duty in Crimea
4
Defense Ministry launches large-scale upgrade of practice ranges in west Russia
5
Russia’s VTB Bank gave $11.6 bln loan to buyers of Rosneft stake — RBC
6
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov holds annual press conference
7
Russian PM says up to $1.8 bln to be earmarked to prop up economy in 2017
TOP STORIES
Реклама