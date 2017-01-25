Back to Main page
Russian top diplomat says dialogue with US, EU only possible if based on equality

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 25, 15:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Russian top diplomat pointed out that "the legacy of the previous US administration has also affected our relations with the European Union which are now in a deplorable state"
© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russia can only maintain dialogue with the United States and the European Union, as well as with its other counterparts, if it is based on equality, mutual respect and due regard for each other’s interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said addressing the State Duma (lower house of parliament).

Kremlin says Russia not interested in 'friendship' with EU against US

"It is clear that it will take time and hard work to overcome the damage inflicted to Russian-US cooperation during Barack Obama’s presidency," Lavrov noted. "As President Vladimir Putin has said, we are ready to do our share to improve bilateral relations which is in the interests of our peoples as well as in the interest of global security and stability. We share the position voiced by President Donald Trump emphasizing the need to develop normal interaction. At the same time, we will judge everybody by their deeds."

"We are sure that in the end, national interests, honesty and predictability of actions will clear the air," Lavrov stressed.

The Russian top diplomat pointed out that "the legacy of the previous US administration has also affected our relations with the European Union which are now in a deplorable state."

"We can see that business and public circles in the EU are keen to improve relations with Russia," he went on to say. "We hope that Brussels will take a sober look on its priorities instead of being pushed about by a small group of Russia haters. President Putin handed our proposals over to EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker during their meeting in June 2016. The proposals of the Eurasian Economic Commission concerning its working contacts with the European Commission are also still on the table."

