Mogherini says weak Russia not in Europe’s interest

World
February 03, 13:29 UTC+3 ROME
High representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy noted that "Russia and Europe have been successfully cooperating in solving the Iranian nuclear issue and the like"
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini

© EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

ROME, February 3. /TASS/. Strong Russia is in Europe’s best interest, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said in an interview with the Italian Corriere della Sera daily published on Friday.

"I doubt Russia’s actual power, as it has been eroded by economic crisis. Interior problems have been left out against the background of political and military victories achieved abroad," the diplomat said. "But a weak Russia and crises are not in Europe’s interest."

Mogherini also said that "Russia and Europe have been successfully cooperating in solving the Iranian nuclear issue and the like." At the same time, she expressed concern over the situation in Ukraine saying that "the principle of inviolability of borders is still being violated there."

"As for solving the Israeli-Palestinian issue as well as improving the situation in Afghanistan, I doubt that (US President Donald) Trump and (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin have the same plans," Mogherini said.

Persons
Federica Mogherini
