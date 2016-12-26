Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FSB says no signs or facts that Tu-154 crash was terror attack or sabotage

World
December 26, 13:56 UTC+3
The investigators probing into the causes of the crash are proceeding along four main lines of inquiry
1 pages in this article
Rescue workers at the site of Tu-154 plane crash

Rescue workers at the site of Tu-154 plane crash

© Artur Lebedev/TASS

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. There are no facts indicating that Sunday’s crash of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Tu-154 plane off the Sochi coast was a terrorist attack, the Federal Security Service told TASS on Monday.

"We have got no signs or facts indicating that an act of terrorism or sabotage was committed onboard," the FSB said.

FSB said the investigators probing into the causes of the crash are proceeding along four main lines of inquiry.

Read also

Kremlin says no evidence proving terrorist attack could have caused Tu-154 crash
Source says search team finds fragments of presumably Tu-154 wreckage mile from sea shore
Defense Ministry’s aircraft delivers ten bodies of Tu-154 crash victims to Moscow
Over 40 vessels, 5 helicopters combing area of Tu-154 plane crash in Black Sea
Alexandrov Ensemble: Remembering the Red Army choir

"The four main versions are an engine being hit by a foreign object, substandard fuel that caused the loss of thrust on and eventually stopped the engines, the pilot’s mistake and the plane’s technical failure," the FSB said.

"By now several witnesses of the plane’s crash have been established. Also, there is a file retrieved from a car video recorder. The investigators are questioning the witnesses and examining the video," the FSB said.

A Tupolev-154 passenger jet of the Russian Defense Ministry was on the way to Latakia, Syria. On December 25 it went missing from the radar screens at 05:25 Moscow time, a minute after leaving Sochi airport, at a distance of 6,250 meters from the edge of the runway. Radio contact with the plane was instantly lost.

At this point it is already clear that the plane’s speed at the moment of takeoff was 345 kilometers per hour, which is a standard speed for the planes of this type. The site of the crash has been identified 1,500 meters away from the coastline. A massive search operation is proceeding in the area.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Companies
Federal Security Service
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Russian ambassador to NATO says creation of EU army impossible dream
3
Putin: Number of hotbeds of tension not subsiding
4
Putin says creation of favorable business climate is priority for Eurasian Economic Union
5
Number of Russian outbound tourists sinks 20%
6
FSB says no signs or facts that Tu-154 crash was terror attack or sabotage
7
Charity fund confirms Dr. Liza onboard crashed Tu-154 plane
TOP STORIES
Реклама