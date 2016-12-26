Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Source says search team finds fragments of presumably Tu-154 wreckage mile from sea shore

World
December 26, 13:15 UTC+3
The Russian Defense Ministry has increased the group of unmanned aerial vehicles in the Tu-154 search area, the ministry’s press service said
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Search team finds fragments of presumably Tu-154 plane wreckage a mile from sea shore, according to a source. 

Read also
No black boxes of Tu-154 wreckage found in Black Sea yet

The Russian Defense Ministry has increased the group of unmanned aerial vehicles in the Tu-154 search area, the ministry’s press service said on Monday.

"The group of the Defense Ministry’s unmanned aviation has been increased. Two more Granat-4 unmanned aerial vehicles have begun monitoring the sea’s surface, which made it possible to continuously observe all search areas," Defense Ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said.

Meanwhile, an Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft operated by the Russian Defense Ministry has delivered two manned deep-sea submersibles to the search area of operations, the ministry’s press service added.

"The Il-76 aircraft that delivered two manned deep-sea submersibles of the Russian Geographical Society equipped with manipulators for complex deep-sea functions has landed at Sochi’s Adler airport," the ministry said.

Read also
Rescue boats searching in Black Sea for wreckage of Russian Tu-154 plane
Source claims Tu-154’s projected area of impact 'pinpointed'

A Russian Defense Ministry Tu-154 bound for Syria vanished from radars at 05.40 a.m. Moscow time (02.40 a.m. GMT) shortly after taking off from Sochi. There were 92 people on board the aircraft, including eight crew members and 84 passengers. Among them were journalists, servicemen and musicians from the world-renowned Alexandrov ensemble, the official choir of the Russian armed forces, who set off to celebrate New Year’s Еve with Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria. The Executive Director of the ESpravedlivaya Pomoshch (Russian for Fair Aid or Fair Help) charity fund Elizaveta Glinka, known to the Russian public as Dr. Liza, was also on board the flight.

The Defense Ministry said that debris from the Tu-154 aircraft was found 1.5 km off the coast of Sochi at a depth of 50-70 meters. Thanks to intensive efforts by search and rescue teams, 11 bodies have been recovered so far.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Minister says terror attack not main version of Tu-154 crash in Sochi
3
Press review: Tu-154 plane crash tragedy and Russophobic-free atmosphere in UN
4
Kremlin says no evidence proving terrorist attack could have caused Tu-154 crash
5
Russia plans to increase oil exports in 2017
6
Alexandrov Ensemble: Remembering the Red Army choir
7
Source claims Tu-154’s projected area of impact 'pinpointed'
TOP STORIES
Реклама