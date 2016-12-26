No black boxes of Tu-154 wreckage found in Black Sea yet

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Rescue workers have not yet found any flight recorders of the Tupolev Tu-154 plane that crashed in the Black Sea near Sochi at the weekend, Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov said on Monday.

"Not yet," the minister said in reply to the question about whether the crashed plane’s black boxes had been found.

The Russian Defense Ministry’s Tu-154 plane carrying 92 people, including eight crewmembers, disappeared from radar screens on Sunday morning local time two minutes after taking off from the Adler airport. Later, the plane’s debris was found several kilometers from the sea shore near the Black Sea city of Sochi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to set up a government commission to investigate the plane’s crash.

Russia has announced December 26 as a day of mourning over the plane crash victims.