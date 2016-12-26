Back to Main page
Over 40 vessels, 5 helicopters combing area of Tu-154 plane crash in Black Sea

Military & Defense
December 26, 12:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. A total of 45 vessels, five helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles are combing the area of the wreckage of the Tupolev Tu-154 plane that crashed in the Black Sea near Sochi, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"At present, 45 vessels, five helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles are working in the search area," the ministry said.

Specifically, Granat-4 unmanned aerial vehicles are monitoring the sea situation in all the sectors of the search, the ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry continues building up forces and resources in the area of the plane crash.

"Ships, divers and aircraft are arriving at the wreckage site," the ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry’s Tu-154 plane carrying 92 people, including eight crewmembers, disappeared from radar screens on Sunday morning local time two minutes after taking off from the Adler airport. Later, the plane’s debris was found several kilometers from the sea shore near the Black Sea city of Sochi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to set up a government commission to investigate the plane’s crash.

Russia has announced December 26 as a day of mourning over the plane crash victims.

