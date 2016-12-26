Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin says no evidence proving terrorist attack could have caused Tu-154 crash

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 26, 13:26 UTC+3
All versions are under consideration, according to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov
1 pages in this article

Read also
Minister says terror attack not main version of Tu-154 crash in Sochi

ST. PETERSBURG, December 26. /TASS/. No evidence has been found so far proving that the Tu-154 crash could have been caused by a terrorist attack, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, there is none," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked if there was any evidence proving the terrorist attack version. "This version is far from being the main one," Peskov stressed.

He pointed out that "none of the versions has been proved so far." According to Peskov, "all versions are under consideration", so "it is too early to speak of any established cause."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Minister says terror attack not main version of Tu-154 crash in Sochi
3
Press review: Tu-154 plane crash tragedy and Russophobic-free atmosphere in UN
4
Kremlin says no evidence proving terrorist attack could have caused Tu-154 crash
5
Russia plans to increase oil exports in 2017
6
Alexandrov Ensemble: Remembering the Red Army choir
7
Source claims Tu-154’s projected area of impact 'pinpointed'
TOP STORIES
Реклама