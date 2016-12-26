Kremlin says no evidence proving terrorist attack could have caused Tu-154 crash

Press review: Tu-154 plane crash tragedy and Russophobic-free atmosphere in UNPress Review December 26, 13:00
ST. PETERSBURG, December 26. /TASS/. No evidence has been found so far proving that the Tu-154 crash could have been caused by a terrorist attack, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"No, there is none," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked if there was any evidence proving the terrorist attack version. "This version is far from being the main one," Peskov stressed.
He pointed out that "none of the versions has been proved so far." According to Peskov, "all versions are under consideration", so "it is too early to speak of any established cause."