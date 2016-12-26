Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Defense Ministry’s aircraft delivers ten bodies of Tu-154 crash victims to Moscow

World
December 26, 13:42 UTC+3
11 bodies have been recovered so far
1 pages in this article
© EPA/YEVGENY REUTOV

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. An Ilyushin Il-76 military cargo aircraft has delivered to Moscow ten bodies and 86 fragments of bodies of the Tu-154 crash victims, the press service of Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"At 8:05 Moscow time (5:05 am GMT) a Defense Ministry’s Ilyushin Il-76 military cargo aircraft delivered to Moscow ten bodies and 86 fragments of bodies recovered at the crash site," the press service said.

Read also
No black boxes of Tu-154 wreckage found in Black Sea yet

A Russian Defense Ministry Tu-154 bound for Syria vanished from radars at 05.40 a.m. Moscow time (02.40 a.m. GMT) shortly after taking off from Sochi. There were 92 people on board the aircraft, including eight crew members and 84 passengers. Among them were journalists, servicemen and musicians from the world-renowned Alexandrov ensemble, the official choir of the Russian armed forces, who set off to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria. The Executive Director of the Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Russian for Fair Aid or Fair Help) charity fund Elizaveta Glinka, known to the Russian public as Dr. Liza, was also on board the flight.

The Defense Ministry said that debris from the Tu-154 aircraft was found 1.5 km off the coast of Sochi at a depth of 50-70 meters. Thanks to intensive efforts by search and rescue teams, 11 bodies have been recovered so far. The first plane carrying the remains of the crash victims has already arrived in Moscow. December 26 has been declared a day of national mourning in Russia.

The task force deployed to the crash site has been beefed up to 3,500 people, and the search operation area has been expanded. A total of 39 vessels, 135 divers and seven mini-submarines are involved in the operation.

According to Transport Minister Maksim Sokolov, who heads the government commission on the investigation of the crash, a terrorist attack is not viewed as the main version of the accident. A technical fault or a pilot error could have caused the crash.

Read also

Kremlin says no evidence proving terrorist attack could have caused Tu-154 crash
Source says search team finds fragments of presumably Tu-154 wreckage mile from sea shore
Over 40 vessels, 5 helicopters combing area of Tu-154 plane crash in Black Sea
Source claims Tu-154’s projected area of impact 'pinpointed'

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Companies
Russian Defense Ministry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Russian ambassador to NATO says creation of EU army impossible dream
3
Putin: Number of hotbeds of tension not subsiding
4
Putin says creation of favorable business climate is priority for Eurasian Economic Union
5
Number of Russian outbound tourists sinks 20%
6
FSB says no signs or facts that Tu-154 crash was terror attack or sabotage
7
Charity fund confirms Dr. Liza onboard crashed Tu-154 plane
TOP STORIES
Реклама