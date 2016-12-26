Alexandrov Ensemble: Remembering the Red Army choir

The Alexandrov Ensemble, an official army choir of the Russian armed forces, was founded during the Soviet era. It is named for its first director, Alexander Vasilyevich Alexandrov (1883–1946). The ensemble consisting of a male choir, an orchestra, and a dance group was famous both in Russia and throughout the world. On December 25, the Alexandrov Ensemble lost 64 members, who were supposed to fly to Syria to perform before the Russian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry has promised that the ensemble's name will not perish.

