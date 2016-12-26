Back to Main page
Alexandrov Ensemble: Remembering the Red Army choir

Society & Culture
December 26, 12:40 UTC+3
On December 25, the Russian military choir lost most of its singers in a plane crash
Boris Alexandrov (second left), composer and principal conductor of the Alexandrov Ensemble, with the artists, 1985
© Yuri Lizunov/TASS
Alexandrov Ensemble's dancers, 1970
© Vladimir Savostyanov/TASS
Alexandrov Ensemble and the Boys Choir of the Moscow Choral School performing at a concert, 1970
© Vladimir Savostyanov/TASS
Alexandrov Ensemble's artists perform Cavalry dance, 1989
© Viktor Velikzhanin, Lyudmila Pakhomova/TASS
Soloist of the Alexandrov Ensemble Vadim Ruslanov, 1970
© Vladimir Savostyanov/TASS
Alexandrov Ensemble's performance, 1985
© Yuri Lizunov/TASS
Alexandrov Ensemble recording a new version of the Russian national anthem at Mosfilm Studio, 2013
© Artyom Korotayev/TASS
Alexandrov Ensemble performing for Pope John Paul II inside Nervi's hall at the Vatican, 2004
© EPA/FILIPPO MONTEFORTE
The Alexandrov Ensemble, an official army choir of the Russian armed forces, was founded during the Soviet era. It is named for its first director, Alexander Vasilyevich Alexandrov (1883–1946). The ensemble consisting of a male choir, an orchestra, and a dance group was famous both in Russia and throughout the world. On December 25, the Alexandrov Ensemble lost 64 members, who were supposed to fly to Syria to perform before the Russian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry has promised that the ensemble's name will not perish. 

Alexandrov Ensemble: Remembering the Red Army choir
