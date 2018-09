SEOUL, September 6. /TASS/. The third intra-Korean summit will take place in the North Korean capital city Pyongyang on September 18-20, South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s special envoy Chung Eui-yong said on Thursday after a one-day visit to Pyongyang.

He also said that the sides had agreed to open an intra-Korean communications office in the city of Kaesong ahead of the summit.