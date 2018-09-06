North Korean leader reiterates his commitment to denuclearization

TASS, September 6. North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has once again reiterated his commitment to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Thursday.

According to KCNA, Kim Jong-un made a statement to this effect at a meeting with a South Korean delegation that visited Pyongyang to organize another intra-Korean summit.

"Noting that our firm position and his (Kim Jon-un’s - TASS) will is to completely do away with the threat of an armed conflict and war horrors on the Korean Peninsula and turn it into a cradle of peace without nuclear weapons, free from nuclear threat, he said that North and South must continue efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula," KCNA said.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s special envoy Chung Eui-yong said on Thursday after a one-day visit to Pyongyang and a meeting with the North Korean leader that the third intra-Korean summit will take place in the North Korean capital city Pyongyang on September 18-20. During his stay in North Korea, Chung Eui-yong handed over South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s message to Kim Jon-un.