Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

North Korean leader reiterates his commitment to denuclearization

World
September 06, 4:47 UTC+3

Kim Jong-un made a statement to this effect at a meeting with a South Korean delegation that visited Pyongyang to organize another intra-Korean summit

Share
1 pages in this article
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un

© AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

TASS, September 6. North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has once again reiterated his commitment to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Thursday.

According to KCNA, Kim Jong-un made a statement to this effect at a meeting with a South Korean delegation that visited Pyongyang to organize another intra-Korean summit.

"Noting that our firm position and his (Kim Jon-un’s - TASS) will is to completely do away with the threat of an armed conflict and war horrors on the Korean Peninsula and turn it into a cradle of peace without nuclear weapons, free from nuclear threat, he said that North and South must continue efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula," KCNA said.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s special envoy Chung Eui-yong said on Thursday after a one-day visit to Pyongyang and a meeting with the North Korean leader that the third intra-Korean summit will take place in the North Korean capital city Pyongyang on September 18-20. During his stay in North Korea, Chung Eui-yong handed over South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s message to Kim Jon-un.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s fighter jets wipe out militants’ drone assembly workshop in Syria
2
Kremlin aide says London’s 'contrived' evidence on Skripal case 'means nothing'
3
Putin to visit Vostok-2018 military drills after economic forum in Vladivostok
4
Hole in Soyuz MS-09’s hull was drilled when it was fully assembled, says industry source
5
Foreign Ministry: BBC deliberately distorts Russia's comment on Salisbury suspects
6
Former FSB chief dismisses May's 'false' charges against GRU over Skripal case
7
London declines to provide fingerprints of suspects in Skripal case — Foreign Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT