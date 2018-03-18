Human rights chief: No violations capable of impacting presidential polls outcome reported

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russia’s human rights ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova said on Sunday she thinks today’s presidential polls in Russia are valid as no serious violations capable of impacting the voting outcome have been reported.

"It can be said confidently that the elections are valid, with the voter turnout being rather high. No large-scale violations that could impact the results of people’s expression of will or indicate the breakdown of the polls have been reported," she said.

She noted the high voter turnout and asked the CEC employees to draw a report about drawbacks exposed by observers monitoring the situation at polling stations, including those concerning access to polling stations for people with disabilities.