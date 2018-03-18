RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Chechen leader says no incidents reported during presidential election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 18, 16:17 UTC+3 GROZNY

According to Chechnya’s Central Election Commission, the voter turnout as of noon reached 40.9%

GROZNY, March 18. /TASS/. No violations have been registered during the Russian presidential election in Chechnya, the republic’s head Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The law enforcement agencies tell me that the situation throughout the entire territory of Chechnya is calm, and no violations during the election have been registered. I want to note that many hundreds of observers have an unlimited opportunity to oversee compliance with the law at the polls," Kadyrov wrote.

According to Chechnya’s Central Election Commission, the voter turnout as of noon reached 40.9%. More than 707,000 citizens are eligible to vote in the North Caucasus region and 475 polling stations have been opened. Some 3,500 public observers are monitoring the election.

 

