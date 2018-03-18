Russian election system’s work unaffected by hacker attack

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The entire election system in Russia is working without hitches, despite the recent hacker attack, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nikolai Bulayev said.

"Everything that should work is operating as normal. We are not facing any problems and I’m sure we won’t face them by the end of the vote counting process," Bulayev told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Central Election Commission’s website was hit by a DDoS attack from IP addresses from 15 countries on election day, CEC head Ella Pamfilova told reporters.

The organization’s information center was also targeted by the attack, CEC Secretary Maya Grishina said.

Mikhail Oseyevsky, the president of the Russian telecom holding Rostelecom, reported on Saturday about the growing number of cyber attacks against various Russian websites over the past days of preparation for the presidential election. On Saturday, an attack against Russia’s telecom and IT watchdog and Lenta.ru news portal was registered.

Russia is holding the presidential election on Sunday.