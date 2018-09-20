Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off

Mi-PSV (prospective high speed helicopter) is experimental helicopter based on the Mi-24. A Mi-24LL PSV demonstrator flew at speed of 405 km/h during recent tests © Ladislav Karpov/TASS

Mi-26 heavy lift cargo helicopter. Operated by both military and civilian operators, it is the largest and most powerful helicopter to have gone into series production © Marina Lystseva/TASS

Mi-24 attack helicopter. It has been operated since 1972 by the Soviet Air Force and its successors, along with more than 45 other nations. Soviet pilots called the Mi-24 the "flying tank" © TASS

Mi-14 shore-based nuclear-capable amphibious anti-submarine helicopter derived from the earlier Mi-8. All Mi-14 helicopters were decommissioned in 1996, but In 2016, Russian Helicopters said that the helicopter's production may be revived © Roman Denisov/TASS

Mi-10, a Soviet military transport helicopter of flying crane configuration, developed from the Mi-6, entering service in 1963 © Sergei Preobrazhenskiy/TASS

Mi-8 helicopter. Mi-8 is used as a transport helicopter, an airborne command post, armed gunship, and reconnaissance platform. It is among the world's most-produced helicopters, used by 92 countries © Marina Lystseva/TASS

Mi-1 helicopter. It was the first Soviet helicopter to enter serial production. More than 1,000 were built in the USSR and 1,594 in Poland, as SM-1 © Anatoly Kuzyarin/TASS

