Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off

Military & Defense
September 20, 12:44 UTC+3

On September 20, 1948, the first Soviet-made mass-produced helicopter Mi-1 made its first flight

Share
1 pages in this article
ADVERTISEMENT
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_980487.stepNow *12 +1}} - 8 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_980487.sliderLength-1}}
Mi-1 helicopter. It was the first Soviet helicopter to enter serial production. More than 1,000 were built in the USSR and 1,594 in Poland, as SM-1
Mi-1 helicopter. It was the first Soviet helicopter to enter serial production. More than 1,000 were built in the USSR and 1,594 in Poland, as SM-1
Mi-1 helicopter. It was the first Soviet helicopter to enter serial production. More than 1,000 were built in the USSR and 1,594 in Poland, as SM-1
© Anatoly Kuzyarin/TASS
Mi-8 helicopter. Mi-8 is used as a transport helicopter, an airborne command post, armed gunship, and reconnaissance platform. It is among the world's most-produced helicopters, used by 92 countries
Mi-8 helicopter. Mi-8 is used as a transport helicopter, an airborne command post, armed gunship, and reconnaissance platform. It is among the world's most-produced helicopters, used by 92 countries
Mi-8 helicopter. Mi-8 is used as a transport helicopter, an airborne command post, armed gunship, and reconnaissance platform. It is among the world's most-produced helicopters, used by 92 countries
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Mi-10, a Soviet military transport helicopter of flying crane configuration, developed from the Mi-6, entering service in 1963
Mi-10, a Soviet military transport helicopter of flying crane configuration, developed from the Mi-6, entering service in 1963
Mi-10, a Soviet military transport helicopter of flying crane configuration, developed from the Mi-6, entering service in 1963
© Sergei Preobrazhenskiy/TASS
Mi-12 heavy-lift helicopter, the largest helicopter ever built
Mi-12 heavy-lift helicopter, the largest helicopter ever built
Mi-12 heavy-lift helicopter, the largest helicopter ever built
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Mi-14 shore-based nuclear-capable amphibious anti-submarine helicopter derived from the earlier Mi-8. All Mi-14 helicopters were decommissioned in 1996, but In 2016, Russian Helicopters said that the helicopter's production may be revived
Mi-14 shore-based nuclear-capable amphibious anti-submarine helicopter derived from the earlier Mi-8. All Mi-14 helicopters were decommissioned in 1996, but In 2016, Russian Helicopters said that the helicopter's production may be revived
Mi-14 shore-based nuclear-capable amphibious anti-submarine helicopter derived from the earlier Mi-8. All Mi-14 helicopters were decommissioned in 1996, but In 2016, Russian Helicopters said that the helicopter's production may be revived
© Roman Denisov/TASS
Mi-24 attack helicopter. It has been operated since 1972 by the Soviet Air Force and its successors, along with more than 45 other nations. Soviet pilots called the Mi-24 the "flying tank"
Mi-24 attack helicopter. It has been operated since 1972 by the Soviet Air Force and its successors, along with more than 45 other nations. Soviet pilots called the Mi-24 the "flying tank"
Mi-24 attack helicopter. It has been operated since 1972 by the Soviet Air Force and its successors, along with more than 45 other nations. Soviet pilots called the Mi-24 the "flying tank"
© TASS
Mi-26 heavy lift cargo helicopter. Operated by both military and civilian operators, it is the largest and most powerful helicopter to have gone into series production
Mi-26 heavy lift cargo helicopter. Operated by both military and civilian operators, it is the largest and most powerful helicopter to have gone into series production
Mi-26 heavy lift cargo helicopter. Operated by both military and civilian operators, it is the largest and most powerful helicopter to have gone into series production
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Mi-PSV (prospective high speed helicopter) is experimental helicopter based on the Mi-24. A Mi-24LL PSV demonstrator flew at speed of 405 km/h during recent tests
Mi-PSV (prospective high speed helicopter) is experimental helicopter based on the Mi-24. A Mi-24LL PSV demonstrator flew at speed of 405 km/h during recent tests
Mi-PSV (prospective high speed helicopter) is experimental helicopter based on the Mi-24. A Mi-24LL PSV demonstrator flew at speed of 405 km/h during recent tests
© Ladislav Karpov/TASS
Editors choice
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg September 20, 12:01
A ceremony of blessing the foundation stone of the future main cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces
Putin takes part in blessing of foundation stone of Russian Army’s main cathedral September 19, 18:00
A man looks out at the flooded entrance to his apartment complex near the Cape Fear River in Fayetteville, North Carolina
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name September 19, 16:37
Rachel Brosnahan, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Highlights of the 70th annual Emmy Awards September 18, 15:23
A dog wearing a flower on its head takes part in a dog costume parade in Moscow's Krasnogvardeiskiye Prudy Park
Dog-walking wear that's way-out: Moscow's first canine costume parade September 17, 14:33
Youths stage a torchlight parade in Pyongyang's Kim Il-sung Square to celebrate the 70th anniversary of North Korea, September 10
This week in photos: presidential pancakes, Pyongyang’s torchlights, red pandas peekaboo September 14, 17:05
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_980487'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_980487'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Mi-1 helicopter. It was the first Soviet helicopter to enter serial production. More than 1,000 were built in the USSR and 1,594 in Poland, as SM-1
© Anatoly Kuzyarin/TASS
Mi-8 helicopter. Mi-8 is used as a transport helicopter, an airborne command post, armed gunship, and reconnaissance platform. It is among the world's most-produced helicopters, used by 92 countries
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Mi-10, a Soviet military transport helicopter of flying crane configuration, developed from the Mi-6, entering service in 1963
© Sergei Preobrazhenskiy/TASS
Mi-12 heavy-lift helicopter, the largest helicopter ever built
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Mi-14 shore-based nuclear-capable amphibious anti-submarine helicopter derived from the earlier Mi-8. All Mi-14 helicopters were decommissioned in 1996, but In 2016, Russian Helicopters said that the helicopter's production may be revived
© Roman Denisov/TASS
Mi-24 attack helicopter. It has been operated since 1972 by the Soviet Air Force and its successors, along with more than 45 other nations. Soviet pilots called the Mi-24 the "flying tank"
© TASS
Mi-26 heavy lift cargo helicopter. Operated by both military and civilian operators, it is the largest and most powerful helicopter to have gone into series production
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Mi-PSV (prospective high speed helicopter) is experimental helicopter based on the Mi-24. A Mi-24LL PSV demonstrator flew at speed of 405 km/h during recent tests
© Ladislav Karpov/TASS

On September 20, 1948, the first Soviet-made mass-produced helicopter Mi-1 made its first flight. It entered service in 1950 and was produced for 16 years. More than 1,000 were built in the USSR and 1,594 in Poland, as SM-1. The Mil Design Bureau became one of the world's leading developers of helicopters, with particular expertise in heavy-lift helicopters. Ninety-five percent of the helicopters in the former Soviet Union were built to Mil designs. Mil merged with Kamov and Rostvertol to form Russian Helicopters in 2006. See the most unique Mil helicopters.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Kremlin seeks to defuse Il-20 tragedy and Trump does U-turn on Nord Stream 2
2
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
3
Poroshenko admits most Ukrainians did not feel any improvement of living conditions
4
Russian military ‘keeping the peace’ along demilitarized zone on Syrian-Israeli border
5
Assad offers condolences to Putin over military plane crash
6
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
7
South Korea's president wraps up visit to North Korea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT