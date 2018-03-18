Russian Central Election Commission repels DDoS attack against its website on election day

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The Russian Central Election Commission’s website was hit by a DDoS attack from IP addresses from 15 countries on the election day, CEC head Ella Pamfilova told reporters.

"On March 18, we repelled a DDoS attack [A Distributed Denial of Service] against the website between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. The peak of the attack was at 02.20 a.m. Moscow Time. The sources were located in 15 countries," Pamfilova said.

The organization’s information center was also targeted by the attack, CEC Secretary Maya Grishina said.

Mikhail Oseyevsky, the president of the Russian telecom holding Rostelecom, reported on Saturday about the growing number of cyber attacks against various Russian websites over the past days of preparation for the presidential election. On Saturday, an attack against Russia’s telecom and IT watchdog and Lenta.ru news portal was registered.