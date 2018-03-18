RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 97,000 ballot stations open for Russian presidential election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 18, 11:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

More than 107 million Russian citizens are eligible to vote, Central Election Commission head says

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yury Smitiuk/TASS

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. More than 97,000 ballot stations opened in Russia and abroad for the Russian presidential election on Sunday, Central Election Commission head Ella Pamfilova said.

"All ballot stations in the country are working now, in Chukotka and Kamchatka they will close in an hour, and the last ballot station will close in the Kaliningrad Region at 9 p.m. Moscow Time," Pamfilova said.

"In total, more than 97,000 ballot stations will be used for the voting - 48,000 in cities and more than 48,000 in villages," she said. Some 2,300 ballot stations will work for special groups of voters at the places of their temporary stay.

Read also

Russian presidential election 2018

Some 401 ballot stations opened abroad in 145 countries, including seven in Kazakhstan’s Baikonur.

More than 107 million Russian citizens are eligible to vote now, Pamfilova said.

Eight candidates are running for the highest office in the Russian Federation. Among them are: incumbent President Vladimir Putin; Pavel Grudinin, director of the Lenin State Farm (nominated by the Communist Party of Russia); TV personality and socialite Ksenia Sobchak (nominated by Civil Initiative); Sergey Baburin, head of the Russian People’s Union party; Maxim Suraikin, chairman of the Central Committee of the Communists of Russia party; Boris Titov, chairman of the Party of Growth and Russian Presidential Envoy for Entrepreneurs’ Rights; Grigory Yavlinsky, head of the Yabloko Party’s federal political committee; Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal-Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US preparing strikes on Syria, carrier strike groups set up in Mediterranean - general
2
Russian presidential election 2018
3
Russian Central Election Commission repels DDoS attack against its website on election day
4
Vladimir Putin casts his vote in Russian presidential election
5
London deliberately used codename Novichok to evoke associations with Russia - diplomat
6
Crimea votes for first time in Russian presidential election
7
Voter turnout in Russian presidential polls reaches 16.55%
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама