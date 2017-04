Tenth suspect in St. Petersburg metro bombing arrested in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Akram Azimov, who is suspected of organizing a terror attack on St. Petersburg’s metro, has been placed under arrest till June 3, a TASS correspondent reported form Moscow’s Basmanny district court on Thursday.

Azimov did not admit his guilt.

The investigator did not specify Azimov’s role in the attack but said that organizers of the terror attack are being searched for in various Russian regions.