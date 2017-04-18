Back to Main page
Suspected organizer of St. Petersburg subway terror attack pleads guilty

World
April 18, 15:47 UTC+3
Abror Azimov was detained in the Moscow region on Monday
Abror Azimov

Abror Azimov

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The ninth defendant in the case of the terrorist attack in the St. Petersburg subway, Abror Azimov, detained in the Moscow region on Monday has pleaded guilty, his defense attorney Armen Zadoyan informed TASS.

"He fully admitted his guilt, one can say so," Zadoyan said.

On Tuesday, Moscow’s Basmanny Court considers the issue of choosing of pre-trial restriction for Azimov.

Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, earlier said that Abror Azimov detained in the Moscow region is an accomplice in the crime, his role is being ascertained. Meanwhile, the Public Relations Center of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported that Abror Azimov, a native of the Central Asian region, is one of the masterminds behind the terrorist attack in the Moscow subway. According to FSB, he trained suicide bomber who set off an explosive device.

Terrorism
