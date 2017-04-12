Back to Main page
Death toll in St. Petersburg metro blast rises to 14

World
April 12, 12:22 UTC+3
ST. PETERSBURG, April 12. /TASS/. Death toll in the April 3 terrorist attack in St. Petersburg’s metro has climbed to 14 after one of the victims died in hospital, the city’s Deputy Governor Anna Mitaynina told TASS.

"Yes, I confirm this," she said.

