Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FSB detains one of St. Petersburg terror attack suspects

World
April 17, 17:58 UTC+3
Russia's Federal Security Service announces arrest of Abror Azimov, one of the alleged organizers of St. Petersburg metro attack
Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Konkov/TASS

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained one of the suspected organizers of the terrorist attack in the St. Petersburg subway on April 3.

The FSB Public Relations Center informed TASS that "the Russian Federal Security Service detained in the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region today one of the organizers of the investigated crime, a native of the Central Asian region, Azimov Abror Akhralovich, born in 1990 who trained suicide bomber, Akbarzhon Jalilov, as part of the criminal case opened by the Russian Investigative Committee over the terrorist attack in the St. Petersburg subway."

Read also

St. Petersburg bombing: what we know so far
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
Train operator on St. Petersburg attack: 'Alarm calls came from all cars simultaneously'
Foiled 'second' blast attempt in St. Petersburg metro saves hundreds — subway employee

"At the moment, Abror Azimov has been brought to the Russian Investigative Committee for investigative activities," the FSB said.

FSB officers have seized a service pistol from the suspected mastermind of a terrorist attack on the St. Petersburg metro as he was apprehended, as shows a FSB footage received by TASS on Monday.

Judging by the video, the suspect was detained near a railway station in Moscow region’s Odintsovsky district west of Moscow.

One of the officers asked the man whether he realized what was going on. "Yes," he answered. Then a combat pistol was removed from a rear trouser pocket, and two smartphones were also seized from the suspect

On April 3, an explosive device went off in a subway train car when the train was moving from Tekhnologichesky Institut station to Sennaya Ploshchad station. The terror attack killed 14 passengers and the man who set off the explosive device, while 102 people were injured. The Russian Investigative Committee disclosed the suicide bomber’s name. That was Akbarzhon Jalilov born in 1995, a native of Kyrgyzstan.

Gallery
12 photo

Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Citizens of 18 countries can visit Russia’s Far East without visas
2
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
3
FSB detains one of St. Petersburg terror attack suspects
4
Russia's economy moves back to positive zone of growth — IMF Chief
5
Russia, Saudi Arabia to launch joint projects worth $3 bln in 2017
6
The farthest shore: peaceful images of Russia's Primorsky Krai
7
Kalashnikov Group’s drones help environmentalists fight poachers
TOP STORIES
Реклама