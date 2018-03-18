Vladimir Putin casts his vote in Russian presidential election

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russian presidential candidate and incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin cast his vote in Sunday’s presidential election.

Putin visited ballot station number 2151 in the Russian Academy of Sciences on Moscow’s Kosygina Street.

The Russian leader cast his vote at this ballot station during the presidential election on March 4, 2012.

Several dozen of Russian and foreign journalists gathered in the hall of the Academy of Sciences. Observers from parties and candidates monitor the process.

Vladimir Putin said he will consider successful any percentage of votes allowing him to fulfill presidential duties.

"Any [percentage] that allows fulfilling presidential duties," Putin said when asked which percentage of votes he would consider as successful.

Putin stressed: "I’m sure that the program which I suggest for the country is right."

Later Putin had a brief meeting with mass media representatives. "I will have several meetings with workers today," he said.