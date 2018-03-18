RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian presidential election held without incidents in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 18, 16:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The voter turnout is higher than during the Russian parliamentary polls in 2016, according to the Russian Embassy in Syria

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Krasnoukhov/TASS

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The voting in the Russian presidential election was held calmly in Syria and the voter turnout is higher than during the Russian parliamentary polls in 2016, the Russian Embassy in the Arab Republic said.

"The voting was held surprisingly calmly, which is unusual for the Syrian region," a spokesman said. "The voter turnout was higher than during the parliamentary election. This is clear as voters usually show higher interest in the presidential election."

"No incidents have occurred here," the spokesman said.

Read also

Russia’s Far East beats record for highest voter turnout in presidential election

The Embassy gave no exact figures on the voter turnout, but noted that several hundred people cast their votes in Damascus.

The voting in the Russian presidential election was held at a ballot station in the Embassy in Damascus on Friday. Latakia and Homs held early voting on March 10. The voting was also held at the Russian military base in Hmeymim.

Nearly 394 ballot stations in 144 countries have been set up for the Russian presidential election, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Eight candidates are running for the highest office in the Russian Federation.

Among them are: incumbent President Vladimir Putin; Pavel Grudinin, director of the Lenin State Farm (nominated by the Communist Party of Russia); TV personality and socialite Ksenia Sobchak (nominated by Civil Initiative); Sergey Baburin, head of the Russian People’s Union party; Maxim Suraikin, chairman of the Central Committee of the Communists of Russia party; Boris Titov, chairman of the Party of Growth and Russian Presidential Envoy for Entrepreneurs’ Rights; Grigory Yavlinsky, head of the Yabloko Party’s federal political committee; Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal-Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian presidential election 2018
2
US preparing strikes on Syria, carrier strike groups set up in Mediterranean - general
3
Russian diplomats denied access to Skripal
4
Russian presidential election held without incidents in Syria
5
Legendary French actor Depardieu casts his vote in Russian presidential election
6
Over one-third of Crimeans vote in Russia’s presidential election by noon
7
Russia hopes for greater effectiveness of economic cooperation with Japan - Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама