Russia’s Interior Ministry says cyber attack against vote counting system thwarted

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russia’s state automated vote counting and electoral information system (GAS Vybory) has weathered some cyber attacks, First Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Gorovoy informed TASS on Sunday.

"I can only confirm that these cyber attacks did take place. However, preliminary work by law enforcement agencies, the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media and the Central Election Commission, owing to their many years of experience, have made it possible to thwart a breakdown of the vote counting [GAS Vybory] system," he said, declining to specify whether criminal cases over these incidents would follow.

Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova earlier said the CEC’s website had been subjected to a DDoS attack from IP addresses in 15 countries. For her part, the commission’s Secretary Maya Grishina said that the CEC had registered a cyber attack not only on its website but also at its Information Center.

Later on, CEC Deputy Chairman Nikolai Bulaev guaranteed that Russia’s entire electoral system was working without any glitches despite the cyber attack.