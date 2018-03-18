RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Voter turnout at Russia’s presidential election exceeds 59%

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 18, 19:06 UTC+3

At 18:00 Moscow time, the voter turnout was 52.97%

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The voter turnout at Sunday’s presidential polls in Russia as of 19:00 Moscow time was 59.5%, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said citing latest data.

At 18:00 Moscow time, the voter turnout, according to the CEC, was 52.97%

Read also

Turnout in Russia’s presidential election in Moscow exceeds 40% as of 15:00

Over one-third of Crimeans vote in Russia’s presidential election by noon

Russian presidential election held without incidents in Syria

Over 45,000 Russians vote abroad in presidential election

Russia is holding its presidential election on Sunday, March 18. Eight candidates are running for the highest office in the Russian Federation.

Among them are: incumbent President Vladimir Putin; Pavel Grudinin, director of the Lenin State Farm (nominated by the Communist Party of Russia); TV personality and socialite Ksenia Sobchak (nominated by Civil Initiative); Sergey Baburin, head of the Russian People’s Union party; Maxim Suraikin, chairman of the Central Committee of the Communists of Russia party; Boris Titov, chairman of the Party of Growth and Russian Presidential Envoy for Entrepreneurs’ Rights; Grigory Yavlinsky, head of the Yabloko Party’s federal political committee; Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal-Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian presidential election 2018
2
Over one-third of Crimeans vote in Russia’s presidential election by noon
3
US preparing strikes on Syria, carrier strike groups set up in Mediterranean - general
4
Voter turnout at Russia’s presidential election exceeds 59%
5
Over 20 Russian voters not let to polling station in Kiev by nationals
6
Russian Central Election Commission repels DDoS attack against its website on election day
7
Russian diplomats denied access to Skripal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама