Voter turnout at Russia’s presidential election exceeds 59%

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The voter turnout at Sunday’s presidential polls in Russia as of 19:00 Moscow time was 59.5%, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said citing latest data.

At 18:00 Moscow time, the voter turnout, according to the CEC, was 52.97%

Russia is holding its presidential election on Sunday, March 18. Eight candidates are running for the highest office in the Russian Federation.

Among them are: incumbent President Vladimir Putin; Pavel Grudinin, director of the Lenin State Farm (nominated by the Communist Party of Russia); TV personality and socialite Ksenia Sobchak (nominated by Civil Initiative); Sergey Baburin, head of the Russian People’s Union party; Maxim Suraikin, chairman of the Central Committee of the Communists of Russia party; Boris Titov, chairman of the Party of Growth and Russian Presidential Envoy for Entrepreneurs’ Rights; Grigory Yavlinsky, head of the Yabloko Party’s federal political committee; Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal-Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR).