Turnout in Russia’s presidential election in Moscow exceeds 40% as of 15:00

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Voter turnout in Moscow in Russia’s presidential election has exceeded 40% as of 15:00 Moscow time, Chairman of the Moscow Election Commission Valentin Gorbunov told reporters.

"The turnout was 40.06% (compared to 34.15% in 2012 - TASS). In Moscow’s districts, the turnout was from 30% to 50%," he said.

Gorbunov earlier said that the turnout in Moscow as of 12:00 was almost 18.14%. At the previous presidential election in 2012, the turnout at that time was 13.6%.

According to the Moscow Election Commission, the voter turnout in Moscow at the previous presidential election was 58.10%.

Russia's presidential election are being held on March 18, 2018. Eight contenders are vying for the presidential office. They are incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin who is seeking another presidential term as an independent candidate for Russia’s highest public office, LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, businessman Pavel Grudinin running as the Communist Party of the Russian Federation’s candidate, Yabloko party co-founder Grigory Yavlinsky, leader of the Party of Growth and business ombudsman Boris Titov, head of the Russian People’s Union party Sergey Baburin, TV personality and socialite Ksenia Sobchak (nominated by Civil Initiative) and leader of the Communists of Russia Maxim Suraikin.