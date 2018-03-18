RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian presidential hopefuls cast votes on election day

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 18, 13:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier in the day, incumbent Russian leader cast his vote in Sunday’s presidential election at ballot station number 2151 in the Russian Academy of Sciences

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russian presidential candidates Boris Titov, Pavel Grudinin, Grigory Yavlinsky and Vladimir Zhirinovsky cast their votes in the presidential election on Sunday.

Boris Titov, chairman of the Party of Growth and Russian Presidential Envoy for Entrepreneurs’ Rights, visited a ballot station in the village of Abrau-Dyurso in the southern Krasnodar Region.

Read also

Russian presidential election 2018

Titov, who came to the ballot station with his seven family members, called on Russians to go to polls: "The country is changing, it should be effective and living…This day is too important to stay at home."

Pavel Grudinin, nominated by the Communist Party of Russia, voted at ballot station number 1306 located at the Lenin State Farm in the Moscow Region, where he is the director. The candidate refused to give comments to journalists, only saying that he is in "an excellent mood."

Grigory Yavlinsky, head of the Yabloko Party’s federal political committee, voted at a ballot station in western Moscow. The politician did not answer the journalists’ questions, noting that there is the secrecy of vote.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal-Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), cast his vote at ballot station number 2714 in southwestern Moscow. He showed his voting paper saying: "I have nothing to hide."

Read also

Vladimir Putin casts his vote in Russian presidential election

Zhirinovsky stressed that "today is the most important day in our country’s history as the election is held in a very tense pre-war atmosphere." "Threats against our country come from London, Washington and Berlin. Today all our people choose the head of the Russian state, the supreme ruler of the Russian world, and we haven’t yet defined its borders."

"We won’t let anyone start a new war. Only Moscow will stop all these war mongers from London and other capitals," Zhirinovsky stressed.

Earlier in the day, incumbent Russian leader Vladimir Putin cast his vote in Sunday’s presidential election at ballot station number 2151 in the Russian Academy of Sciences on Moscow’s Kosygina Street.

Eight candidates are running for the highest office in the Russian Federation. Among them are: Vladimir Putin; Pavel Grudinin (the Communist Party of Russia); TV personality and socialite Ksenia Sobchak (Civil Initiative); Sergey Baburin, head of the Russian People’s Union party; Maxim Suraikin, chairman of the Central Committee of the Communists of Russia party; Boris Titov (the Party of Growth); Grigory Yavlinsky (the Yabloko Party); Vladimir Zhirinovsky (the Liberal-Democratic Party of Russia).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US preparing strikes on Syria, carrier strike groups set up in Mediterranean - general
2
Russian presidential election 2018
3
Russian Central Election Commission repels DDoS attack against its website on election day
4
Early voting at Russian presidential election held in Northern Ireland first time
5
Russian presidential hopefuls cast votes on election day
6
Crimea votes for first time in Russian presidential election
7
Foreign Ministry slams Ukraine’s refusal to grant access to Russian voters as illegal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама