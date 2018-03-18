Russian presidential hopefuls cast votes on election day

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russian presidential candidates Boris Titov, Pavel Grudinin, Grigory Yavlinsky and Vladimir Zhirinovsky cast their votes in the presidential election on Sunday.

Boris Titov, chairman of the Party of Growth and Russian Presidential Envoy for Entrepreneurs’ Rights, visited a ballot station in the village of Abrau-Dyurso in the southern Krasnodar Region.

Titov, who came to the ballot station with his seven family members, called on Russians to go to polls: "The country is changing, it should be effective and living…This day is too important to stay at home."

Pavel Grudinin, nominated by the Communist Party of Russia, voted at ballot station number 1306 located at the Lenin State Farm in the Moscow Region, where he is the director. The candidate refused to give comments to journalists, only saying that he is in "an excellent mood."

Grigory Yavlinsky, head of the Yabloko Party’s federal political committee, voted at a ballot station in western Moscow. The politician did not answer the journalists’ questions, noting that there is the secrecy of vote.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal-Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), cast his vote at ballot station number 2714 in southwestern Moscow. He showed his voting paper saying: "I have nothing to hide."

Zhirinovsky stressed that "today is the most important day in our country’s history as the election is held in a very tense pre-war atmosphere." "Threats against our country come from London, Washington and Berlin. Today all our people choose the head of the Russian state, the supreme ruler of the Russian world, and we haven’t yet defined its borders."

"We won’t let anyone start a new war. Only Moscow will stop all these war mongers from London and other capitals," Zhirinovsky stressed.

Earlier in the day, incumbent Russian leader Vladimir Putin cast his vote in Sunday’s presidential election at ballot station number 2151 in the Russian Academy of Sciences on Moscow’s Kosygina Street.

Eight candidates are running for the highest office in the Russian Federation. Among them are: Vladimir Putin; Pavel Grudinin (the Communist Party of Russia); TV personality and socialite Ksenia Sobchak (Civil Initiative); Sergey Baburin, head of the Russian People’s Union party; Maxim Suraikin, chairman of the Central Committee of the Communists of Russia party; Boris Titov (the Party of Growth); Grigory Yavlinsky (the Yabloko Party); Vladimir Zhirinovsky (the Liberal-Democratic Party of Russia).