RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 45,000 Russians vote abroad in presidential election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 18, 15:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Foreign Ministry has sent more than 160 diplomats to provide assistance

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. More than 45,000 Russian citizens who are currently abroad have cast their votes in the Russian presidential election, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Andrei Nesterenko said.

"At the moment more than 45,000 people have voted," the diplomat said, voicing hope that the figure will grow.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has sent more than 160 diplomats to provide assistance to the election commissions abroad.

Read also

More than 360 polling stations to open abroad for Russian presidential election

Russia is taking steps to ensure that those citizens who are serving abroad at military bases and as border guards were able to vote as well.

Eight candidates are running for the highest office in the Russian Federation.

Among them are: incumbent President Vladimir Putin; Pavel Grudinin, director of the Lenin State Farm (nominated by the Communist Party of Russia); TV personality and socialite Ksenia Sobchak (nominated by Civil Initiative); Sergey Baburin, head of the Russian People’s Union party; Maxim Suraikin, chairman of the Central Committee of the Communists of Russia party; Boris Titov, chairman of the Party of Growth and Russian Presidential Envoy for Entrepreneurs’ Rights; Grigory Yavlinsky, head of the Yabloko Party’s federal political committee; Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal-Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian presidential election 2018
2
US preparing strikes on Syria, carrier strike groups set up in Mediterranean - general
3
Russian diplomats denied access to Skripal
4
Russian presidential election held without incidents in Syria
5
Legendary French actor Depardieu casts his vote in Russian presidential election
6
Over one-third of Crimeans vote in Russia’s presidential election by noon
7
Russia hopes for greater effectiveness of economic cooperation with Japan - Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама