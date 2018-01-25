Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

More than 360 polling stations to open abroad for Russian presidential election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 25, 21:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A total of 15 contenders, including two independent ones and 13 candidates nominated by political parties, are currently taking part in the election campaign

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russia will set up 365 polling stations abroad for the March 18 presidential election, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Russian nationals will be able to vote for this or that presidential candidate at one of the 365 polling stations to be set up," Zakharova told a briefing.

Read also

Russia will quash any foreign meddling attempts in presidential polls, vows diplomat

"We expect traditional on these occasions assistance from local law enforcement and relevant agencies in the host country as to ensuring security of the polling stations and the voters on the election day," the diplomat said.

She also said that 500 observers from the European security agency OSCE were expected to monitor the election, as well as observers from the Commonwealth of Independent States, the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

"We are ready for cooperation with all of them on the basis of Russian election legislation requirements," Zakharova went on to say.

She also mentioned certain problems. "We note with regret that not all the countries, including those that see themselves as democratic, meet us half-way as to ensuring a free expression of the will of our citizens," she said.

Read also

Everything you need to know about presidential election in Russia

According to Zakharova "unlike in the previous years, Latvia and Estonia have not allowed Russia to arrange the voting outside the foreign missions".

"Vilnius is dragging feet on our request to open additional stations in the cities of compact settlement of Russian citizens," she said. "These are such states as Kaunas, Siauliai and others. We still have no response to our official note of November 16, 2017," the diplomat explained.

The Russian presidential election is scheduled to take place on March 18. A total of 15 contenders, including two independent ones and 13 candidates nominated by political parties, are currently taking part in the election campaign.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
Persons
Maria Zakharova
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat slams Washington’s Syria strategy as ploy to dismember country
2
Over 600 IS terrorists killed by cruise missiles in Deir ez-Zor — Russian defense minister
3
New Tu-160 bomber to strengthen Russia’s nuclear triad — Putin
4
Putin vows TU-160 contract will keep Kazan aircraft plant’s wheels turning through 2027
5
Moody's upgrades outlook on Russia's sovereign rating to positive from stable
6
Qatar's ambassador comments on Turkey’s position on Afrin
7
Russia’s GDP growth can reach 3% if certain reforms are implemented - Russian minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама