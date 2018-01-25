Russia will quash any foreign meddling attempts in presidential polls, vows diplomat

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russia will take tough steps to suppress destructive foreign interference in the current election campaign, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We have information that some countries plan to destructively interfere in Russia’s domestic affairs during the presidential election campaign," she stressed.

"I would like to reiterate that all such attempts will be suppressed and if they continue, we will have to take retaliatory measures, particularly by making the information we have public," Zakharova added.

The Russian presidential election is scheduled to take place on March 18. A total of 15 contenders, including two independent ones and 13 candidates nominated by political parties, are currently taking part in the election campaign.