Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow businessman and blogger eyeing presidential run

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 03, 15:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Samson Sholademi wants to use his nomination as a pulpit to attract the attention of the public and the federal authorities to the problems of the Moscow’s Ivanovskoye district

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Moscow entrepreneur and blogger Samson Sholademi plans to run for president of Russia as a self-nominated candidate and believes that the experience he gained in running in Moscow’s municipal elections will help him form a spearhead group for nomination.

On November 2, Sholademi wrote on his Facebook page that he plans to toss his hat into the presidential race. He noted that he wants to use his nomination as a pulpit to attract the attention of the public and the federal authorities to the problems of the Moscow’s Ivanovskoye district, including the state of the Terletsky Park and air pollution. The blogger specified that he is ready to withdraw from the nomination in favor of a candidate who will manage to draw the most attention to these problems.

Read also

More than half of Russians believe Sobchak’s presidential run ‘just a publicity stunt’

Russian journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak says she plans to run for president

Russian journalist, singer Yekaterina Gordon eyeing presidential run in 2018 election

Putin: Winner of 2018 presidential election must make Russia flexible, competitive

Kremlin says it's too early to go into details on Putin’s presidential plans

"I seriously intend to run. Not many things - both financial and organizational - are needed to start off. In order to be officially nominated one should gather an initiative group of 500 people, hold a meeting and be nominated for the presidency on its behalf," Sholademi wrote on Friday on his Telegram channel.

He reiterated that 615 people supported him at the September 10 municipal election in the Ivanovskoye district. The blogger believes that, given this, as well as the great number of his readers, friends and acquaintances, "it would not be technically difficult" to form a spearhead group.

To participate in the election, a self-nominated candidate has to register a voter group of at least 500 people in the Central Election Commission. After the nomination, the candidate will have to collect 300,000 signatures to be registered, with not more than 7,500 voter signatures gathered in one Russian region.

The Russian presidential election campaign will officially run from December 7 to 17, and the vote will be held on March 18. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet stated his decision to participate in the election or said he intended to be nominated. The following people have already announced their intention to run for the presidency: LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Yabloko leader Grigory Yavlinsky, Communists of Russia leader Maxim Suraikin, political expert and head of the Social Technologies Center Andrei Bogdanov, TV host Ksenia Sobchak and singer and human rights activist Yekaterina Gordon.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow to get first car sharing network with Russian cars in early December
2
FSB foils arson plot set for Russian national holiday
3
Lavrov urges OSCE to use its ‘potential’ to help sort out Ukrainian, Transnistrian crises
4
Russian iPhone X buyers rush to resell brand-new devices on internet at sky-high prices
5
Spanish court declares Catalonia’s independence referendum decree unconstitutional
6
Russian researchers propose fighting wildfires with water droplet explosions
7
Press review: Silicon Valley caves to Deep State’s Russia fever and Moldova eyes NATO bid
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама