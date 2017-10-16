Back to Main page
Kremlin says it's too early to go into details on Putin’s presidential plans

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 16, 13:53 UTC+3

Despite the fact that Putin has not yet announced his plans about the 2018 presidential election, the mass media keeps on speculating

© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet announced whether he is going to run for another term in office or not, so it’s yet too early to dwell on how it will be done, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Read also

How Putin ran Russia in 2016

"So far, Putin has said nothing about possibly tossing his hat into the ring for the presidency, or when and how it will be done," he said

"When and if the president takes the corresponding decision, we will inform you."

Despite the fact that Putin has not yet announced his plans about the 2018 presidential election, the mass media keeps on speculating about whether he is running for president as self-nominee or as a candidate of the ruling United Russia party.

Putin has repeatedly said he would announce his presidential plans as soon as an accredited election campaign is launched.

Topics
Russia's domestic policy
Persons
Vladimir Putin
