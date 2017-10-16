Kremlin says it's too early to go into details on Putin’s presidential plans

Telegram CEO says he will protest court-imposed fineBusiness & Economy October 16, 14:51
Russia still trapped in cellar with new record low in newly-released FIFA World RankingsSport October 16, 14:38
Russian top diplomat slams West’s ‘mean and dishonest’ actions against LibyaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 16, 14:30
Putin congratulates Russian opera star Hvorostovsky on his birthdaySociety & Culture October 16, 14:12
Israeli Defense Forces: Russia was notified in real-time about airstrike on SyriaMilitary & Defense October 16, 14:11
Man who killed girlfriend’s cat in washing machine faces animal cruelty chargesSociety & Culture October 16, 13:56
Kremlin says it's too early to go into details on Putin’s presidential plansRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 16, 13:53
Lavrov condemns clashes between Kurds and BaghdadRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 16, 13:29
Kremlin says Telegram messenger ban 'not on agenda' yetRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 16, 13:23
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet announced whether he is going to run for another term in office or not, so it’s yet too early to dwell on how it will be done, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"So far, Putin has said nothing about possibly tossing his hat into the ring for the presidency, or when and how it will be done," he said
"When and if the president takes the corresponding decision, we will inform you."
Despite the fact that Putin has not yet announced his plans about the 2018 presidential election, the mass media keeps on speculating about whether he is running for president as self-nominee or as a candidate of the ruling United Russia party.
Putin has repeatedly said he would announce his presidential plans as soon as an accredited election campaign is launched.