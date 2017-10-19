Putin: Winner of 2018 presidential election must make Russia flexible, competitive

Putin: Russia ready to move towards universal nuclear disarmamentRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 18:53
SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the winner of the 2018 presidential election will be charged with a mission of making the country flexible and highly competitive.
"We are to make Russia very flexible and highly competitive," Putin said at a session of the discussion club Valdai on Thursday, when asked how he saw the challenges that would face the winner of Russia’s 2018 presidential race.
"It should be made flexible from the standpoint of an economy heading into the future with its cutting-edge know-hows, awareness of their capabilities and the ability to put them to use," Putin said. He stressed the importance of strengthening the nation’s defenses and improving the political system.
"This is a super-task," he said.
Asked if it was possible for a woman to become the president of Russia, Putin said, "Everything is possible here."