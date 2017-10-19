Kremlin not working on Sobchak's campaign trail — spokesman

SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not preparing the campaign of TV socialite Ksenia Sobchak, who has announced her presidential bid, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

The Kremlin spokesman answered a question if the Russian presidential administration was helping the potential candidate in preparing her campaign.

Peskov neither confirmed nor denied the reports that at the meeting with Sobchak Vladimir Putin expressed dissatisfaction over her plans to run for president. The presidential spokesman explained that he was not attending the meeting.

When asked if the Kremlin considers Sobchak as a "worthy contender," Peskov noted that the election campaign for the 2018 presidential race has not kicked off and none of the candidates have been registered.

"Now we can hardly speak about any contenders of Putin as Putin himself has not said about his plans to stand as candidate," he said, noting that now the president is absolutely focused on his duties.

On Wednesday, Ksenia Sobchak, 35, Russian socialite and TV host, decided to throw her hat into the ring for the 2018 Russian presidential race. She is the daughter of late Anatoly Sobchak, the first democratically elected mayor of St. Petersburg, who was once a political mentor to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sobchak said her candidacy should be considered as an "against all" option, inviting all political forces to pick a bone with the current Russian authorities. Sobchak also stated that she would push for the admission of opposition figure Alexey Navalny and other liberal opposition candidates to the election.