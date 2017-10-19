Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice

Ksenia Sobchak at the Russian premiere comedy Pledge This! starring Paris Hilton, 2007. Her voice was dubbed over Paris Hilton's in the comedy released in Russia under the title 'Blonde in Chocolate' © Vitaly Belousov/TASS

Ksenia Sobchak (right) perform in a scene from Nikolai Gogol's play The Marriage staged by Filipp Grigoryan at the Theatre of Nations in Moscow © Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

In recent years, Sobchak has become known as an opposition figure. Photo: Ksenia Sobchak, center, walk with protesters in downtown Moscow, 2012 a day after Vladimir Putin's inauguration © AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev

Ksenia, 35, is the daughter of late Anatoly Sobchak, the first democratically elected mayor of St. Petersburg who was once a political mentor to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Photo: Ksenia Sobchak with her mother Lyudmila Narusova © Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

She called for her candidacy to be regarded as a "none of the above" alternative © Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

Journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak announced plans to run for Russian president next year. Sobchak, 35, is the daughter of late Anatoly Sobchak, the first democratically elected mayor of St. Petersburg who was once a political mentor to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The presidential election in Russia will take place on March 18, 2018. The election campaign will start between December 7 and 17. Meet Russia's new presidential candidate in this gallery by TASS