Veteran Russian legislator slams Sobchak as ‘fake’ presidential contender

Moscow cautious about NATO’s growing presence in Baltic regionRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 13:16
South Korean diplomat to visit Moscow to discuss North KoreaWorld October 19, 13:04
Press review: Reality TV host to challenge Putin and Iran helps Iraq to retake KirkukPress Review October 19, 13:00
Ground infrastructure for Baiterek space rocket compound may cost $300 mlnScience & Space October 19, 12:59
Plaintiffs in Russian A321 jet crash over Sinai file 1.4 bln euro lawsuitWorld October 19, 12:58
Veteran Russian legislator slams Sobchak as ‘fake’ presidential contenderRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 12:30
Romano Prodi says sanctions against Moscow damage EU-Russian relationsWorld October 19, 12:19
Rosneft CEO: Oil to remain basis of global energy sector for 20-30 years moreBusiness & Economy October 19, 11:55
Protesters outside Ukraine’s parliament mount pressure on MPs to reform lawsWorld October 19, 10:52
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. High-profile Russian lawmaker and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, has called Ksenia Sobchak, who announced her presidential bid, a fake candidate who lacks the necessary experience.
"A candidate for president should be a person who has been in politics for many years," Zhirinovsky, who is known for his fiery rhetoric, told the World Festival of Youth and Students in Sochi.
"This person has not traveled across the country, (she) does not know anything and has not managed anything, and lacks the required knowledge. This is simply alarming. First, no one will (elect) her. This is a fake and dummy candidate," Zhirinovsky emphasized.
A presidential candidate should have great experience both in politics and in life, the politician stressed. "Of course, anyone can be a candidate, but they should have a whole epoch behind them. What is my advantage? I lived for 20 years in the Soviet republics (the Soviet Union). What is her achievement? St. Petersburg and Moscow," he said.
On Wednesday, Ksenia Sobchak, 35, Russian socialite and TV host, decided to throw her hat into the ring for the 2018 Russian presidential race. She is the daughter of late Anatoly Sobchak, the first democratically elected mayor of St. Petersburg, who was once a political mentor to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Sobchak said her candidacy should be considered as an "against all" option, inviting all political forces to pick a bone with the current Russian authorities.