Russian journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak says she plans to run for president

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak on Wednesday announced plans to run for Russian president next year.
"My name is Ksenia Sobchak. I am running for Russian president," she said on her pre-election website.
Sobchak, 35, is the daughter of late Anatoly Sobchak, the first democratically elected mayor of St. Petersburg who was once a political mentor to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
The presidential election in Russia will take place on March 18, 2018.