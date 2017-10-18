Back to Main page
News Feed
Russian journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak says she plans to run for president

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 18, 19:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sobchak is the daughter of late Anatoly Sobchak who was once a political mentor to Russian leader Vladimir Putin

Ksenia Sobchak

© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak on Wednesday announced plans to run for Russian president next year.

"My name is Ksenia Sobchak. I am running for Russian president," she said on her pre-election website.

Sobchak, 35, is the daughter of late Anatoly Sobchak, the first democratically elected mayor of St. Petersburg who was once a political mentor to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The presidential election in Russia will take place on March 18, 2018.

