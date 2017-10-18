Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Sobchak can achieve success in politics if takes people’s will into account — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 18, 19:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier on Wednesday, journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak announced plans to run for Russian president in 2018

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. TV host Ksenia Sobchak has chances to achieve success in politics provided she takes the people’s will into account, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question by the Dozhd TV channel concerning Sobchak’s chances to become a presidential candidate.

"Ksenia is a very talented person, she has experience in various spheres, and she is educated well enough," Peskov said. "But if she has plans to become a politician, she should start from a clean slate and gain experience, because politics is very different from journalism and show business," he stressed.

Ksenia Sobchak

Russian journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak says she plans to run for president

"Politics, first and foremost, is based on the people’s will, it is the main principle," the Kremlin spokesman said. "If Ksyusha proves capable of responding to it, then she definitely has chances of achieving success in politics," he added.

Peskov pointed out that he knew nothing about Sobchak’s political views. "[Political views] are a very complicated thing, it is more than just slogans," Peskov said. "It is something more structured," he explained.

When speaking about Sobchak’s plans to run for president, the Kremlin spokesman noted that "she meets the requirements mentioned in our Constitution" and may run the election "definitely after fulfilling all the necessary procedures and formalities prescribed by law."

Earlier on Wednesday, journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak announced plans to run for Russian president next year. She is the daughter of late Anatoly Sobchak, the first democratically elected mayor of St. Petersburg, who was once a political mentor to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The presidential election in Russia will take place on March 18, 2018.

Putin stresses presidential bid by ally’s daughter depends on her own efforts

Dmitry Peskov
Реклама