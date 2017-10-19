Poll shows most Russians frown on TV host-turned-presidential contender Sobchak

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Most Russians (60%) disapprove of TV socialite Kseniya Sobchak, according to polls conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center in 2012-2016 and published on its website on Thursday, a day after Sobchak threw her hat into the ring for Russia’s presidency.

From 2012 to 2015, Kseniya Sobchak considerably boosted her public recognizability: 57% of Russians knew about her in 2012, climbing to 72% in 2015 (only 5% of respondents learned about Sobchak in 2015). Sobchak’s detractors grew in number from 57% in 2012 to a broad 60% in 2015 (23% supported Sobchak in 2012 and 21% in 2015).

In 2016, one in ten (12%) respondents knew the term "non-systemic opposition" and named opposition figure Alexey Navalny (15%) and Parnas party chief Mikhail Kasyanov (10%) as part of it, while only 4% put Sobchak in this group.

The household surveys by the state-run pollster were conducted in 2012-2016. Each survey was carried out in 130 communities within 46 Russian regions among a random national sample of 1,600 adults. The margin of error is no more than 3.5% with a 95% probability.

Kseniya Sobchak’s presidential ambitions

High-profile TV personality Kseniya Sobchak announced her presidential nomination on Wednesday. She called for her candidacy to be regarded as a "none of the above" alternative.

Sobchak also stated that she will push for the admission of opposition leader Alexey Navalny and other liberal opposition candidates to the election.