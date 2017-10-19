Poll shows most Russians frown on TV host-turned-presidential contender Sobchak

Moscow cautious about NATO’s growing presence in Baltic regionRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 13:16
South Korean diplomat to visit Moscow to discuss North KoreaWorld October 19, 13:04
Press review: Reality TV host to challenge Putin and Iran helps Iraq to retake KirkukPress Review October 19, 13:00
Ground infrastructure for Baiterek space rocket compound may cost $300 mlnScience & Space October 19, 12:59
Plaintiffs in Russian A321 jet crash over Sinai file 1.4 bln euro lawsuitWorld October 19, 12:58
Veteran Russian legislator slams Sobchak as ‘fake’ presidential contenderRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 12:30
Romano Prodi says sanctions against Moscow damage EU-Russian relationsWorld October 19, 12:19
Rosneft CEO: Oil to remain basis of global energy sector for 20-30 years moreBusiness & Economy October 19, 11:55
Protesters outside Ukraine’s parliament mount pressure on MPs to reform lawsWorld October 19, 10:52
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Most Russians (60%) disapprove of TV socialite Kseniya Sobchak, according to polls conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center in 2012-2016 and published on its website on Thursday, a day after Sobchak threw her hat into the ring for Russia’s presidency.
From 2012 to 2015, Kseniya Sobchak considerably boosted her public recognizability: 57% of Russians knew about her in 2012, climbing to 72% in 2015 (only 5% of respondents learned about Sobchak in 2015). Sobchak’s detractors grew in number from 57% in 2012 to a broad 60% in 2015 (23% supported Sobchak in 2012 and 21% in 2015).
In 2016, one in ten (12%) respondents knew the term "non-systemic opposition" and named opposition figure Alexey Navalny (15%) and Parnas party chief Mikhail Kasyanov (10%) as part of it, while only 4% put Sobchak in this group.
The household surveys by the state-run pollster were conducted in 2012-2016. Each survey was carried out in 130 communities within 46 Russian regions among a random national sample of 1,600 adults. The margin of error is no more than 3.5% with a 95% probability.
High-profile TV personality Kseniya Sobchak announced her presidential nomination on Wednesday. She called for her candidacy to be regarded as a "none of the above" alternative.
Sobchak also stated that she will push for the admission of opposition leader Alexey Navalny and other liberal opposition candidates to the election.