Putin undecided on running for president in 2018

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian key presidential candidates will make public their programs by December, but President Vladimir Putin has not decided yet if he will stand for president at the 2018 election, he said on Wednesday.
"No. Neither have I taken a decision who I will stand against, nor have I taken a decision if I will run for president at all," he said answering questions at a plenary meeting of the Russian Energy Week.
Under the legislation, the start of presidential race is due to be announced in late November or early December.
"I think key candidates will have said about this, have made public, or have published their electoral programs by that time," the president said.