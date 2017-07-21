Putin doesn't rule out running in 2018 presidential race

SOCHI, July 21. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has not ruled out he will stand in the presidential election in 2018.

"I have not decided yet if I should continue my work in this capacity. I will see. The election will take place in 2018. There is still time ahead of the election race. We will see," Putin said in the Serious Talk with Vladimir Putin program on Thursday.

The head of state said that "I will have to do this sometime," that is to step down.

"The Constitution stipulates limited terms in office for president," he emphasized.

Putin said he is not going to amend the Constitution for the elections of the head of state.

"I had a possibility [to amend the Constitution], and I was even being talked into changing the Constitution in due time. I did not do this. And I am not going to do this in the future," the president said in the program "A Serious Talk with Vladimir Putin", referring to the constitutional article on the presidential term.

Under the Russian Constitution, one the same person cannot serve as president more than two consecutive terms. Putin was elected Russian president in 2012. Prior to that, he was Russian President from 2000 to 2008.