Putin says too early to discuss 2018 presidential election

Yandex to close offices in Kiev and OdessaBusiness & Economy June 01, 20:15
Top Russian official says Moscow ready to sell affordable weaponry to SerbiaMilitary & Defense June 01, 19:56
Russian vice-premier lauds FC Zenit’s new pick Mancini as ‘top-level coach’Sport June 01, 19:32
Putin says too early to discuss 2018 presidential electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 01, 19:22
Russia’s Kamaz plans to assemble up to 1,500 trucks a year in South AfricaBusiness & Economy June 01, 19:06
Putin describes Trump as a straightforward and frank manRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 01, 18:52
Prosecutor highlights analysis of phone calls as key to solving Nemtsov’s murderRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 01, 18:48
4,000-year old stone axes unearthed in downtown MoscowSociety & Culture June 01, 18:07
Russia fears Syria's dismemberment — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 01, 18:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes it is too early to speculate whether he will participate in the 2018 presidential election.
"Not now," Putin replied, when asked at a meeting with the heads of the world’s leading news agencies, when asked when he would be able to say something about the possibility of his participation in the election.
"I still don’t know myself when," Putin said, adding that "the presidential election date is a little less than a year away and this is a lot of time in a quickly changing world."
"Time is not ripe yet," he reiterated. He explained that as soon presidential election campaign or any other campaign began, "everybody stops working and starts rushing about here, there and everywhere, surfing the world webб and nobody wants to work in earnest any more."
"The later it begins, the better," Putin concluded.