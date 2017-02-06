Back to Main page
Kremlin spokesman says election-related issues not on Putin’s agenda right now

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 06, 12:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The next presidential election in Russia is scheduled for 2018
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov
MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Election-related issues are not on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s agenda yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The Kremlin’s agenda does not include any election-related issues at the moment," he said adding that "the President does a lot of hard work every day."

The next presidential election in Russia is scheduled to be held in 2018. According to the law, Putin is eligible to run for president once again. The president said that he would make a decision on running the election later, taking the situation in the country into consideration.

