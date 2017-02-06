Kremlin spokesman says election-related issues not on Putin’s agenda right now

Lavrov says Iran never turned out to have connections with terroristsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 14:29
MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Election-related issues are not on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s agenda yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"The Kremlin’s agenda does not include any election-related issues at the moment," he said adding that "the President does a lot of hard work every day."
The next presidential election in Russia is scheduled to be held in 2018. According to the law, Putin is eligible to run for president once again. The president said that he would make a decision on running the election later, taking the situation in the country into consideration.