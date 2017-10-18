Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

No consultations held between Sobchak, Putin on her plans to run for president — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 18, 20:53 UTC+3 SOCHI

Earlier on Wednesday, journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak announced plans to run for Russian president in 2018

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Ksenia Sobchak

Russian journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak says she plans to run for president

SOCHI, October 18. /TASS/. TV host Ksenia Sobchak did not hold consultations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on her plans to run the presidential election, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Ksenia held consultations on that neither with Putin nor with the presidential administration," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak announced plans to run for Russian president next year. She is the daughter of late Anatoly Sobchak, the first democratically elected mayor of St. Petersburg, who was once a political mentor to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The presidential election in Russia will take place on March 18, 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s space agency to create near-Moon platform jointly with NASA
2
Ukraine's special forces storming tent camp outside parliament
3
China vows to modernize army and expand military might
4
Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'
5
Russian naval destroyer passing through Suez Canal on its way to Mediterranean Sea
6
Troops in west Russia to get 1,000 modern weapon systems by yearend
7
Gazprom says more than half of Power of Siberia pipeline ready
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама