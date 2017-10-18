No consultations held between Sobchak, Putin on her plans to run for president — Kremlin

SOCHI, October 18. /TASS/. TV host Ksenia Sobchak did not hold consultations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on her plans to run the presidential election, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Ksenia held consultations on that neither with Putin nor with the presidential administration," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak announced plans to run for Russian president next year. She is the daughter of late Anatoly Sobchak, the first democratically elected mayor of St. Petersburg, who was once a political mentor to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The presidential election in Russia will take place on March 18, 2018.