Russian journalist, singer Yekaterina Gordon eyeing presidential run in 2018 election

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Woman journalist and vocalist Yekaterina Gordon has joined the list of those eager to participate in Russia’s presidential election. She declared her intention in a video message uploaded to Youtube. Gordon positions herself as a campaigner for the rights of single mothers and children.

"My name is Yekaterina Gordon. I am 37 and I’ve decided to use my right and to nominate myself as a candidate for Russia’s president," she said in a video message.

Gordon says she has two children, a ten-year-long career in journalism and her own legal firm, which for the past five years has protected the rights of women and children.

"I have first-hand knowledge of how the judicial system functions in practice and how women work hard to rear their children while men dodge responsibility," Gordon said. She wants to participate in the presidential election "to speak for the women whose rights have been abused."

Gordon’s personal website describes her as a human rights activist, poet, singer and song writer.

By declaring her presidential ambitions Gordon teamed up her friend turned rival for the attention of gossip columns and the Internet community Ksenia Sobchak, who on October 18 declared her intention to seek presidential nomination.

Russia will be electing a president on March 18, 2018. Officially, the election campaign will begin between December 7 and 17. The Central Election Commission has repeatedly said that as long as the election campaign has not begun yet, any actions by those eager to participate in the race do not fall under the operation of the election legislation. To become a registered candidate in the presidential election a contender from a parliamentary party does not have to conduct a sign-up campaign, a candidate from a non-parliamentary party will have to present 100,000 signatures, and a self-nominee, 300,000 signatures.