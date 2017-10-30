Back to Main page
Russian journalist, singer Yekaterina Gordon eyeing presidential run in 2018 election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 30, 12:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Gordon positions herself as a campaigner for the rights of women and children

Yekaterina Gordon

Yekaterina Gordon

© Yelizaveta Karpushkina/TASS

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Woman journalist and vocalist Yekaterina Gordon has joined the list of those eager to participate in Russia’s presidential election. She declared her intention in a video message uploaded to Youtube. Gordon positions herself as a campaigner for the rights of single mothers and children.

"My name is Yekaterina Gordon. I am 37 and I’ve decided to use my right and to nominate myself as a candidate for Russia’s president," she said in a video message.

