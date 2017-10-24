Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Navalny has no legal right to take part in presidential election — prosecutors

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 24, 16:45 UTC+3

Under Russia’s law, citizens cannot take part in the polls if they were convicted for high-graded felonies

Share
1 pages in this article
Alexey Navalny

Alexey Navalny

© Evgeny Feldman/Navalny Campaign via AP

Read also
Alexei Navalny

Strasbourg Court finds no political motives in Yves Rocher theft case against Navalny

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Blogger Alexey Navalny does not have any legal right to participate in the 2018 presidential election in Russia, the head of the department for supervision over observance of human rights and freedoms at the Prosecutor-General’s Office said.

Larisa Kopteva noted that Navalny was handed a five-year suspended sentence as part of the embezzlement case. This offence falls under an elevated grade of felonies. Under Russia’s law, citizens cannot take part in the polls if they were convicted for high-graded felonies, and have outstanding convictions.

"Under these circumstances, there are no legal rights for Alexey Navalny’s participation in the elections of any level, including municipal, regional, the elections to the State Duma and as a candidate for the Russian president," she said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
Persons
Alexey Navalny
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Philippines sign contract for delivery of grenade launchers
2
Syrian troops seize militant arms depot containing latest weapons made in NATO countries
3
US spy aircraft fly at 10-15 km distance from Russia’s south border
4
Russian economy overcomes stagnation — Putin
5
Press review: Iraq, Russia to deepen ties and Syrian opposition, Damascus eye direct talks
6
Russian-Indian development of 5th-generation fighter jet goes according to plan
7
First crew for new Federatsiya spaceship may be selected in 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама