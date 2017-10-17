Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Strasbourg Court finds no political motives in Yves Rocher theft case against Navalny

World
October 17, 12:03 UTC+3

At the same time the Russian Justice Ministry does not agree with the ECHR’s position on procedural violations in bringing the Navalny brothers to criminal liability

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has found no political persecution in the Yves Rocher embezzlement case against brothers Alexei and Oleg Navalny, the press office of Russia’s Justice Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Justice Ministry thus commented on the ECHR’s judgment on the complaint by the Navalny brothers about their criminal persecution in the Yves Rocher Vostok case for committing fraudulent actions.

"The ECHR has refused to acknowledge the presence of political motives in the actions of the national law-enforcement agencies for bringing the Navalny brothers to account for the crimes they committed," the Justice Ministry said.

Read also

Navalny’s defense team files appeal to overturn embezzlement verdict

Court finds opposition activist Navalny guilty in embezzlement case

Opposition activist Navalny receives 5-year suspended sentence in fraud case

Russian oppositionist Alexey Navalny and his brother found guilty in fraud case

According to the Justice Ministry, the clear unacceptability of the complaint about the political persecution "was so evident for the European Court that the claimants’ arguments about the alleged political motives in their criminal prosecution were not even included in the subject matter of the study and the ECHR denied the claimants this complaint already at the stage of accepting it for examination.

Following the results of examining the complaint by the Navalny brothers, the ECHR has considerably reduced the claimed sums of compensation for moral damage, judicial expenses and costs, and also fully denied compensation for payments they made under a civil lawsuit, the Justice Ministry said.

At the same time, the Justice Ministry does not agree with the ECHR’s position on procedural violations in bringing the Navalny brothers to criminal liability and applying the norms of Russian criminal and civil law.

"Currently, the ECHR’s judgement on the case of the Navalny brothers vs. Russia has not entered into force. The legal position on the possibility of appealing against it in the ECHR Grand Chamber will be formulated within three months," the Justice Ministry said.

On December 30, 2014, Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky Court found the Navalny brothers guilty of embezzling Yves Rocher funds and sentenced Alexei Navalny to a suspended sentence of 3 years and 6 months, while Oleg Navalny was sentenced to 3 years 6 months in a general-security colony.

The court also ordered the Navalny brothers to pay over 4 million rubles ($65,000) in compensation under a lawsuit filed by Multiprofile Processing Company recognized as an affected party under the embezzlement case, and also fined each brother 500,000 rubles ($8,300).

The Moscow City Court later upheld the verdict and relieved Alexei Navalny of the additional punishment in the form of the 500,000-ruble fine due to procedural violations. In late 2015, Alexei Navalny repaid all the liabilities both for himself and his brother.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
12
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian naval destroyer passing through Suez Canal on its way to Mediterranean Sea
2
Russia’s state arms seller quits India’s tenders for over 20,000 automatic rifles — source
3
Operation in Syria nearing completion — Russian defense minister
4
Israeli Defense Forces: Russia was notified in real-time about airstrike against Syria
5
Russian Navy’s aviation to get 10 upgraded antisubmarine warfare helicopters a year
6
Exports of Russia’s S-400 missile systems
7
Iskanders group may grow in response to US armor division in Poland — legislator
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама