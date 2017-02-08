Court finds opposition activist Navalny guilty in embezzlement case

KIROV, February 8. /TASS/. A court in Kirov has found Aleksey Navalny and Pyotr Ofitserov guilty in the Kirovles embezzlement case.

The court has started reading out the sentence. The prosecutor has asked suspended prison terms for both - five years and four years respectively.

Navalny arrived in court accompanied by his wife and attorneys, he has some necessary things packed, in case he is sentenced to an actual prison term. The defendant allowed reporters to take photos of him and took his seat.

Judge Alexei Vtyurin started announcing the verdict by declaring Navalny and Ofitserov guilty. "The defendants were involved in the embezzlement of the Kirovles company’s funds," the judge said moving to the statement of facts and the position of the parties.

Navalny and Ofitserov’s sentences will be announced in the final part of the verdict.