Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Court finds opposition activist Navalny guilty in embezzlement case

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 08, 13:21 UTC+3
A court in Kirov has found Aleksey Navalny and Pyotr Ofitserov guilty in the Kirovles embezzlement case
Share
1 pages in this article
Aleksey Navalny

Aleksey Navalny

© Alexander Bakhtin/TASS

KIROV, February 8. /TASS/. A court in Kirov has found Aleksey Navalny and Pyotr Ofitserov guilty in the Kirovles embezzlement case.

Read also

Russian prosecutor demands 5-year suspended sentence for Navalny in Kirovles case
Russia to appeal against ECHR’s decision ordering Moscow to pay €63,000 to Navalny
ECHR orders Russia to pay 63,000 euros to opposition activist Navalny
Kremlin not following Kirovles case proceedings and Navalny's statements
Navalny’s bid for presidency may be attempt to manipulate court — expert

The court has started reading out the sentence. The prosecutor has asked suspended prison terms for both - five years and four years respectively.

Navalny arrived in court accompanied by his wife and attorneys, he has some necessary things packed, in case he is sentenced to an actual prison term. The defendant allowed reporters to take photos of him and took his seat.

Judge Alexei Vtyurin started announcing the verdict by declaring Navalny and Ofitserov guilty. "The defendants were involved in the embezzlement of the Kirovles company’s funds," the judge said moving to the statement of facts and the position of the parties.

Navalny and Ofitserov’s sentences will be announced in the final part of the verdict.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin denies any Russian involvement in murder of Donbass militia commander
2
S-400 air defense units of Russia's Aerospace Force go on combat alert in snap check
3
Russian lawmakers quash rumors on Assad’s poor health
4
Slovenia’s president: EU hails efforts to mend relations with Russia
5
Russian Baltic Fleet’s S-400 missile system crews repel air strike in drills
6
Court finds opposition activist Navalny guilty in embezzlement case
7
Snap check of Russia’s Aerospace Forces begins Tuesday
TOP STORIES
Реклама